Motorcyclist dies in Waukesha crash; 4 vehicles involved

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2 days ago
Waukesha
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A motorcyclist died following a four-vehicle crash near Hwy 164/59/Les Paul Parkway and East Racine Avenue in Waukesha Sunday night, Oct. 17. It happened around 5 p.m. 

The investigation reveals that a Ford 150 struck a motorcycle and then a Dodge Durango – and a Toyota Sienna struck the Ford 150.  The motorcycle started on fire in the middle of the intersection. 

 Citizen witnesses attempted lifesaving measures to the operator of the motorcycle until emergency responders arrived. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Waukesha Sheriff’s Office, City of Brookfield, and Town of Brookfield Police Department assisted with traffic control during the investigation.

Intersections around the area of Hwy 164/59/Les Paul Pkwy and Racine Ave were closed during this investigation for approximately five hours.  

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

