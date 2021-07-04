Waukesha scrap metal fire leads to road closures

A scrap metal fire Sunday evening, July 4 created a large amount of thick, black smoke and led to road closures in Waukesha.

Police and firefighters responded to Waukesha Iron and Metal on Main Street, and said the fire was contained to a scrap pile.

According to police, there is no immediate danger to the public.

However, police ask that you avoid the area, and noted traffic closures on Highway 164 from Arcadian to Moreland and E. Main from Perkins to 164.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.