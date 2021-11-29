Waukesha School District students return to class

The Waukesha School District held a news conference Monday afternoon to address questions on welcoming students back to the classroom Monday -- eight days after Darrell Brooks Jr. drove through the Christmas parade route killing six and injuring over 60 people.

Many children and teens from the district were injured, one fatally. Jackson Sparks, 8, was walking with the Waukesha Blazers baseball team when he was struck by the vehicle. He died days after the parade at Children's Wisconsin. Eight other children remain in the hospital for their injuries sustained on Nov. 21.

