Waukesha school buildings sale, Carroll University may buy 2

article

The School District of Waukesha administration is considering the sale of two district buildings to Carroll University.

Officials are pondering the plan in part because the district has a structural budget deficit of between $3-4 million per year. They also know Carroll University is looking for growth opportunities and additional space in their downtown area.

The potential sale of two buildings from the School District of Waukesha to Carroll University includes:

The Lindholm Administrative Building, 222 Maple Avenue

Randall STEM Elementary School, 114 S. Charles Street

District officials noted in a news release that they are hosting an informational session at Randall STEM on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the gym. The topic of the informational session will be the proposed sale of the Randall Building to Carroll University. Students and staff would be relocated to the vacant Whittier Building (1103 S. East Avenue) for the 2023-24 school year and beyond.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As for the Lindholm Building, staff would be relocated to the vacant Blair Building (301 Hyde Park Avenue).

Officials say the sale of these buildings "would further reduce the district building footprint and allow us to utilize all district facilities within our portfolio while we continue to plan for the future," the release says.

The conversations with Carroll University have resulted in an offer to purchase both buildings.

Lastly, the SDW Board of Education plans to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to consider the sale of the buildings to Carroll University.