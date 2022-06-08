Waukesha rollover crash, driver extricated: police

article

The Waukesha Police Department was called to the scene of a rollover crash on Wednesday afternoon, June 8.

The crash happened on Moreland Boulevard just west of Springdale Road around 12:50 p.m.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe the driver of a pickup truck suffered a "medical event" and lost control of their vehicle. The truck went into oncoming traffic, rolled over and hit a power pole – coming to a rest on its roof.

Police said the driver had a gun, was not responding to questions and exhibited "altered behavior," all of which compromised an immediate medical evaluation by Waukesha Fire Department personnel.

Fire department personnel were later able to extricate the driver and provide medical care. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of what police said appeared to be minor injuries and is now in stable condition.

A police officer suffered a minor injury while evaluating the operator of the pickup truck.

In addition to the Waukesha police and fire departments, the Wisconsin State Patrol provided assistance with the response.