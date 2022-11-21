Waukesha remembrance Mass; 1 year after Christmas parade tragedy

Catholic Memorial High School is hosting a Memorial Mass on Monday, Nov. 21 to bring healing to all of those impacted by the tragic events of last year’s Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

Prior to the Mass, everyone was invited to head outdoors to the Catholic Memorial track – for a moment of silence.

Monday's Mass is being held to remember those lost and to support those still recovering after the tragedy.

Catholic Memorial students, faculty, staff and families participated in the parade – and the Mass of remembrance serves to continue the healing process in the wake of the tragic event in Waukesha.

Six people died and dozens more were injured as a result of the tragedy. The community almost immediately began using the phrase "Waukesha Strong" to demonstrate their resolve in overcoming the pain residents and their families have felt.

Reaction

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

"One year ago today, Wisconsinites who joined together to celebrate at the Waukesha Christmas parade were senselessly attacked. Today, we remember those lost and their families and friends who are grieving.

"In the days and months since, the entire world has witnessed the strength and resiliency of the people of Waukesha, who have come together to mourn and to rebuild. Thank you to the law enforcement officers, other first responders, and members of the community who put the safety of others first and responded to this tragedy with true heroism."

