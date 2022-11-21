Waukesha remembrance ceremony; year after Christmas parade tragedy

The City of Waukesha is holding a one-year remembrance ceremony for the Christmas parade tragedy on Monday evening, Nov. 21.

The ceremony was held at the Les Paul Performance Center in Cutler Park beginning at 4:39 p.m. It will honor the lives lost as well as show support for those who are still suffering. It included remarks from Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly.

"We continue to work on healing. We are doing it together. We help those who need healing. We are standing with them, standing by them, and praying for their recovery," Reilly said. "We will continue to support one another."

"The work of healing is never finished," said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. "No matter where you are in your healing, I hope tonight you are reminded that you are not alone."

Waukesha Fire Chief Steve Howard spoke on behalf of first responders who sprang into action on Nov. 21, 2021.

"I'd like to recognize the heroic efforts of the medical community in providing loving care for the injured; the hurt and wounded," Howard said. "This care was not only the night of the incident but also extended for many weeks as people required ongoing care."

"Prayer is an important part of what we're all about. And I think if there's anything that gets us through times like this, it's our faith, it's our prayer, it's people that talk about courage," added Father Patrick Heppe. "Waukesha has been strong much before this. Because if Waukesha wasn't strong a year ago, they could never have done what they did today.

Lastly, local artist Carmen De La Paz sang "Lean On Me" – and urged the crowd that had gathered to join her.

As the ceremony wrapped up, Mayor Reilly asked everyone to again light their homes or businesses in blue lights as a show of unity and support for all the victims of last year’s tragedy.

Complete remembrance ceremony