Waukesha reduces 1-way streets

For generations, the biggest complaint about downtown Waukesha is that there are too many one-way streets. A construction project finished Tuesday, Nov. 29 changes that.

City leaders in Waukesha said this project caps a 30-year goal to reduce the number of one-way streets in and around downtown. As of Tuesday morning, most of St. Paul and North are two-way streets, something neighbors are thrilled about.

For the first time in 13 years, Rick Lade has a new way to get home.

"I was out there this morning, and I could go this way instead of going all the way around," said Lade.

Lade lives off of St. Paul Avenue. It was one-way until Tuesday morning. The city of Waukesha began construction in spring 2021. With orange barrels cleared, both St. Paul and North are now two-way streets.

"There’s been a negative perception on confusing and complicated one-way street systems in the city of Waukesha," said Alex Damien, city engineer.

Damien is guiding Waukesha in a new direction, hoping to spur business downtown. One of his first projects was making Main Street a two-way street.

"Developers have brought up many times having this as a two-way street system would make a great improvement for them," said Damien.

Waukesha has spent the last three decades converting one-way streets close to downtown with notable projects in 1989, 2001 and 2007.

"Once I moved here, I stayed on the outskirts of downtown," said Rob Herber.

Twenty-five years later, Herber finds it a lot easier to get around. Herber lives off of St. Paul and said his neighbors were initially worried about the changes.

"It’s been a challenge to say the least," said Herber.

Damien said the cost to convert the two roadways alone was approximately $1 million. The city also dug in and upgraded sewer, water and utility lines at a septate cost.

Herber said it’s a big improvement.

"The changes that I’ve seen are all positive," said Herber.

Waukesha says it will consider making the rest of St. Paul a two-way street in the future. They’re still years away from that and it will require an additional traffic study.