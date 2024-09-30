Waukesha rat problem; homeowners express concern

The Brief There have been more than 70 complaints from Waukesha homeowners about rat problems so far this year. By this time last year, Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said the city received 124 complaints. The city keeps track of all complaints and sends out mailers to neighborhoods impacted.



A Waukesha resident is expressing concern over a "rat problem" in the city.

WARNING: Some readers may find details of this story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Part of Daedre Jalas’ weekly routine includes setting up traps all over the perimeter of her house. This came after she started seeing dead rats in her yard.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It’s exhausting," Jalas said. "We got to a point where we killed 21 rats in three days."

Jalas said rats even totaled her SUV last year after inspectors told her it was filled with rat feces and wouldn’t start.

"They towed my car and the morning that they towed it – there was a dead rat in the trap," she said. "I left it there for them to see."

Other Waukesha homeowners shared pictures and videos with FOX6 News, from rats peaking into a window near sunset drive to another that chewed through extension cords.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said the city has been seeing an increase of rat complaints over the last four years. He’s not sure what’s causing it, but he said any urban area is likely to have them.

"We try to educate but eradication under our ordinances is the property owner’s responsibility," Reilly said.

By this time last year, Reilly said the city received 124 rat complaints. So far this year, there have been 73.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

He said eliminating things like bird feeders and keeping a tight lid on garbage cans will help.

"There’s nothing else you can do except kill them," Jalas said. "That’s what we’ve been doing and it’s disgusting."

The city keeps track of all complaints and sends out mailers to neighborhoods impacted.