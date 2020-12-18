Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha police warn owners of older Hondas about car thefts

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police are warning owners of "older Hondas" to make sure their vehicles are locked and all valuables are removed from the vehicles. 

Officials say over the last few weeks, several of these vehicles have been stolen in Waukesha.

If you have an older Honda, officials say you may want to consider buying or borrowing a steering wheel lock for the vehicle because of these thefts.

Officials add, especially now that the cold weather is upon us, do not leave your car unattended when the engine is running.

