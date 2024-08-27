Silver Alert canceled: Critically missing woman found safe

article

UPDATE: A Silver Alert for Karen Wandrey was canceled minutes after it was issued on Tuesday. She has been found safe. The original missing person notice is available below.

A Silver Alert was issued on Tuesday for critically missing 85-year-old Karen Wandrey.

Waukesha police said Wandrey left her memory care facility near University and Michigan around 6 p.m. She is described as 5-foot-1 and 115 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. She was wearing a white shirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

Wandrey has dementia and may be disoriented, police said. A Silver Alert was issued for her last month, but she was later found safe.

Anyone who finds her is asked to call 262-524-3831 and press option No. 4.



