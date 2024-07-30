Silver Alert: Waterford woman missing; suffers from severe dementia

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for 85-year-old Karen Wandrey of Waterford.

Karen was last seen on Monday, July 29 at her residence on Big Bend Road near Jensen Parkway. She left the residence in an unknown direction after 6 p.m.

She suffers from severe dementia and leaves the residence on foot occasionally, officials say.

Karen is described as a female, white, 5'1' tall, 114 pounds with blond or strawberry hair. She may be carrying an empty purse with no ID which may be blue, tan or yellow.

If you have any information on where Karen Wandrey is, please call the Waterford Police Department at 262-534-5166.