Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged

Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12.

Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.

Per the complaint, the two people got into the victim's car and tried to flee – but were unsuccessful because the victim had the key fob in his pocket. The victim also said "at least one more" person was acting as a getaway driver, and they fled in a silver car.

Later, less than a mile from the gas station, the complaint states police spotted the silver car in a Walmart parking lot. When officers pulled into the lot, the car sped away and a pursuit began.

As the silver car sped away, it ran a red light and almost hit other vehicles, the complaint states. A passing train blocked West Avenue, and the silver car tried to turn onto Hoover Avenue but crashed into a fire hydrant. Four people got out and ran off. The complaint states officers tried to hold the four at gunpoint, ordering them to show their hands. The entirety of the chase was 1.1 miles.

Three of the four hopped a barbed wire fence. The fourth person – since identified as Isaiah McMurtry – ran through Mindiola Park, allegedly while carrying a gun. At the time, per the complaint, there were "dozens of young children and families" taking part in soccer games and practices.

Police later arrested the other three, identifying them as Keijuan Johnson, Iziah Kazee and Emanuel Tubbins. Police said Kazee was the driver who fled. Tubbins was ultimately arrested with the assistance of a K-9 officer, which tried to bite him.

The four are charged with a combined 17 counts:

Keijuan Johnson, 18: Attempted armed robbery, attempted armed carjacking, obstructing an officer

Iziah Kazee, 18: Attempting to flee/elude an officer, attempted armed robbery, attempted armed carjacking, obstructing an officer

Isaiah McMurtry, 18: Attempted armed robbery, attempted armed carjacking, THC possession, obstructing an officer

Emanuel Tubbins, 17: Attempted armed robbery, attempted armed carjacking, THC possession, obstructing an officer, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18

All four made their initial court appearance on Oct. 14. Johnson's cash bond was set at $250,000, Kazee's at $175,000, McMurtry's at $75,000 and Tubbins' at $300,000.

Defendants' statements

The complaint states Johnson told police that the four got in a car that day and "they all started talking about robbing people." However, he thought they'd just "drive around and smoke weed." He said Tubbins had a gun.

Johnson said they drove out to Waukesha looking for a "nice car," saw the victim's car at the gas station and decided to try to carjack him, per the complaint. He said he and Tubbins got out of the car and McMurtry and Kazee drove away. When they tried to start the car, they realized the key wasn't there, so they ran off. The car then returned, picked them up and all four fled. They continued toward the Walmart and started talking about trying to rob someone else. At this time, Johnson said Kazee was driving sped off when they saw police following them.

Kazee admitted to police he was the driver during the police chase and at the time of the attempted armed robbery, the complaint states. He said they all made a "dumb decision," and their plan was to "joy ride" and go back to Milwaukee and "do stupid stuff."

The complaint states Kazee also told police Johnson and Tubbins were the ones who got out of the car and tried robbing the victim at the gas station. He knew Tubbins had a gun. He said he was glad he crashed during the chase because it was a "hectic experience and people could have died," adding that he "should have stopped."

McMurtry was arrested with marijuana on his person, the complaint states He told police they were in Waukesha to "have a good time." He said he "got so high" and "all of a sudden" police ware around them, and they were in a chase. He said he didn't know a robbery was going to take place, but was there the whole time.

The complaint states Tubbins was found with marijuana, too. The gun was not found. Tubbins did not agree to give a statement, per the complaint, but allegedly said "How did they know I was the one with the gun anyway?" while being taken to the Waukesha County Jail. The lock screen of Tubbins' phone, per the complaint, was a picture of him with what appeared to be a gun similar to the one described as the one used in the attempted carjacking.