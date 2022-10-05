Waukesha police bodycams, all officers now equipped

article

The Waukesha Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 5 announced that every uniformed officer is now equipped with new body-worn cameras.

The body cameras will be worn by officers during calls and enforcement actions with the public, the department said. The department said use of cameras "improve officer safety, capture valuable evidence and provide for increased transparency during police contacts."

"The body-worn camera program is a great step forward for our department" said Police Chief Dan Thompson. "These products are an investment in transparency. All of the products help showcase the level of service that is provided to our community on a daily basis. These products will maintain the integrity of digital evidence for the courtroom and help train our officers to provide even better service in the future."

The body cameras are part of a suite of Axon products that the police department is implementing. The department said in a news release that it has also started to use Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence platform that makes "sharing of digital evidence more streamlined and has offered increased digital evidence accountability." The majority of evidence that police collect is now digital, the department said.

In 2023, the department said, it expects to upgrade its in-car camera systems. The new cameras would include automated license plate recognition and will automatically upload video into a digital evidence suite.