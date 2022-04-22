Waukesha parades, events: Enhanced safety measures will be in place

article

As the City of Waukesha prepares for upcoming 2022 events, safety protocols and procedures for all events are being reviewed. Enhanced safety measures will be in place for large city events and parades.

"I look forward to continuing our great tradition of community events and parades here in the City of Waukesha." said Mayor Shawn Reilly. "I appreciate the efforts of our entire Waukesha team as we review our safety measures and make improvements."

According to a press release, one piece of the enhanced safety measures the City will be using are Mobile Vehicle Barriers (MVBs). MVBs prevent vehicle passage and will be a crucial part of the City’s overall security strategy. New MVBs have been purchased by the City and will be used for parades and events such as Friday Night Live in Downtown Waukesha.

To use the MVBs effectively, the City will be establishing a set, closed perimeter around the area where an event will be held. For parades, one route has been designed that will be used for all future parades held in the City, including the upcoming Memorial Day Parade and 4th of July Parade. The City has established this parade route in collaboration with the City’s Police Department, Public Works Department and Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to ensure that residents can still enjoy our traditional parades, while also increasing safety.

"We want the public to feel safe coming to City of Waukesha events," said Police Chief Dan Thompson. "While we can never prevent every type of criminal activity, we are doing our best to make sure the events are as safe as possible."

The parade route can be viewed below. Based on the location, the City will be using a combination of MVBs and vehicles to secure a perimeter around the parade route. As each parade approaches, the City will communicate to the public the times the perimeter will be in effect.