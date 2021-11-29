Waukesha parade tragedy: Pickup center for missing items closes Monday

School is back in session for Waukesha students Monday, Nov. 29 following last week's Christmas parade tragedy. Families who raced to safety during the chaos can now pick up items they left behind.

If you had items left at the scene such as chairs and blankets, they will be available for pick up at the Park, Recreation, and Forestry Department (1900 Aviation Drive) on Monday, Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. -7 p.m. Monday will be the final day to pick up the items.

Nine children total have gone home since being admitted after the incident on Nov. 21. Seven children remain hospitalized; three in serious condition, three in fair condition, and one in good condition.

Six people were killed and more than 60 injured when a man drove an SUV through the Waukesha holiday parade. The suspect in the killings, Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, is charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and is expected to face a sixth count after an 8-year-old boy died Tuesday.

The memorial at Veterans Park continues to grow, and blue lights are now shining throughout Waukesha.