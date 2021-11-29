Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha parade tragedy: Pickup center for missing items closes Monday

By
Published 
Updated 8:38AM
Waukesha Christmas Parade
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Waukesha parade tragedy: Pickup center for missing items closes Monday

If you had items left at the scene such as chairs and blankets, they will be available for pick up at the Park, Recreation, and Forestry Department.

WAUKESHA - School is back in session for Waukesha students Monday, Nov. 29 following last week's Christmas parade tragedy. Families who raced to safety during the chaos can now pick up items they left behind. 

If you had items left at the scene such as chairs and blankets, they will be available for pick up at the Park, Recreation, and Forestry Department (1900 Aviation Drive) on Monday, Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. -7 p.m. Monday will be the final day to pick up the items.

Nine children total have gone home since being admitted after the incident on Nov. 21. Seven children remain hospitalized; three in serious condition, three in fair condition, and one in good condition.

Six people were killed and more than 60 injured when a man drove an SUV through the Waukesha holiday parade. The suspect in the killings, Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, is charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and is expected to face a sixth count after an 8-year-old boy died Tuesday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The memorial at Veterans Park continues to grow, and blue lights are now shining throughout Waukesha.

Waukesha parade tragedy, blue lights honor victims
article

Waukesha parade tragedy, blue lights honor victims

Blue lights are shining throughout Waukesha in honor of those killed and in support of those injured in the Christmas parade tragedy.

Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, prayer procession 1 week later
article

Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, prayer procession 1 week later

A week after a man drove his SUV through the Christmas parade in Waukesha, killing six and injuring more than 60, members of the community spent the day checking in on each other, as Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki led a prayer procession along the parade route.

Funding available for COVID funerals; Contact 6 helps family get approved
article

Funding available for COVID funerals; Contact 6 helps family get approved

It’s a program that refunds the families of COVID-19 victims for funeral and burial costs. However, one family dealing with unimaginable loss waited months for their approval before reaching out to FOX6.