Waukesha parade memorial dedication, city to mark 2 years since attack

Waukesha will soon mark two years since the 2021 Christmas Parade attack.

Six people were killed and dozens of others hurt. A remembrance ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 21 – two years since the attack – will honor those victims.

"There are still kids that can’t hear a siren, can’t see the lights," said Katie Green, Healing Hearts program director.

Healing Hearts of Southeast Wisconsin, a grief support group, will be on hand for the event. The city plans to dedicate a memorial on Main Street to remember the lives impacted; a model is on display outside city hall. The ceremony will take place at 4:39 p.m. – recognizing the exact time of the tragedy.

"It’s very important for the community to pause and recognize the pain of those people who suffered," Green said.

Waukesha parade attack memorial rendering

Family members of victims Jane Kulich and Jackson Sparks will speak. The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will also be there.

"We can offer emotional support as well as additional resources for folks coming by," said Allison McGaver with United for Waukesha Resiliency Center.

United for Waukesha Resiliency Center will hand out paper lanterns to the crowd to show unity and support. McGaver said the center helps new people every week and knows the ceremony will stir all kinds of emotions. The center is also partnering with the YMCA on Sunday morning for a community trauma-informed yoga class.

"Some meditation techniques, some breathing exercises," McGaver said.

Tiles for Waukesha parade memorial

The city of Waukesha is also inviting people to customize clay tiles Tuesday that will be incorporated into a larger parade memorial in Grede Park. The fundraiser will help pay for the memorial, which will be dedicated in November 2024.

The community will never forget what happened two years ago, but there’s hope bringing people together again will keep Waukesha strong.