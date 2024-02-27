Waukesha parade memorial donation; $75K pitched in for Grede Park

article

A $75,000 donation has been made to the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund.

The donation came in online from David Herro and Jay Franke, the City of Waukesha spokeswoman told FOX6 News. They said they heard about the fundraising dollars that were still needed and wanted to help; they didn't want any special recognition.

Officials say they are now just $75,000 from reaching the $1.5 million fundraising goal for the memorial that will be the centerpiece at Grede Park.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly plans to dedicate the Grede Park memorial on Nov. 21 – to mark three years since the attack. To do that, the Reilly said funding needs to be wrapped up by the end of May. There is more information on the memorial and how to donate on the city's website.

In November 2023, Waukesha dedicated a smaller memorial on Main Street.