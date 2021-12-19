Waukesha parade fundraiser, Waukesha South band member badly hurt

The community showed love for a Waukesha teen badly hurt in the Christmas parade attack, holding a benefit Sunday, Dec. 19 for the high school junior.

There was a huge ovation for Erick Tiegs, a Waukesha teen who has been through so much.

"It means a lot that everyone here wants to support me," said Tiegs.

Tiegs was badly injured as he marched with the Waukesha South band in the Christmas parade Nov. 21. On Sunday, family, friends and strangers helped boost his spirits.

"It’s a lot more than I would ever expect," said Tiegs.

The Muskie Club of Wisconsin held the event. Tiegs' father is a member of the club and a fishing guide.

"Everyone has been in the giving spirit," said Don Tiegs, Erick's father. "It’s just phenomenal. I couldn’t ask for a better community to live in."

Dozens of items were donated for a silent auction, raising thousands of dollars.

"We’re all family, and we pull together and help each other out when we’re in need," said John Donald, Muskie Club of Wisconsin.

The Waukesha South High School junior spent more than a week in the hospital. He suffered a broken leg, skull fracture, broken ribs, vertebrae fracture, bruising and a collapsed lung.

"It’s been better," said Erick Tiegs. "Every day’s been better. Just healing."

Since the tragedy, he's been surrounded by love, with a community rallying behind him.

"Everyone is willing to help out, lending a hand, neighbors helping neighbors, strangers helping strangers," said Don Tiegs.

Tiegs and his family are grateful for the help, feeling the true spirit of the season.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Just knowing that people love me and want to support, and that I could support others, too," said Erick Tiegs.