Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha parade attack permanent memorial, Grede Park top choice

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Waukesha Christmas Parade
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Waukesha parade attack permanent memorial, Grede Park top choice

The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission is narrowing down the options for a site for a permanent memorial for the victims of the horrific parade attack.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission is narrowing down the options for a site for a permanent memorial for the victims of the horrific parade attack.

"I just want to say I think Grede Park gives us a very nice slate for being creative and trying to meet all the needs and the wishes of those who have brought them forth," said a commission member.

Grede Park is the top choice right now, but no final decision was made Thursday night, March 31.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

cd1.jpg

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

The memorial will pay tribute to the six people who were killed and the dozens more who were injured after an SUV plowed through the city's Christmas parade in November.

Milwaukee homicide near 30th & Concordia, 8th since Sunday
article

Milwaukee homicide near 30th & Concordia, 8th since Sunday

A woman was killed near 30th and Concordia Thursday evening, marking the 60th homicide in 2022 in Milwaukee County and the eighth since Sunday.

Giannis Bucks' all-time scoring leader
article

Giannis Bucks' all-time scoring leader

Giannis Antetokounmpo has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the Milwaukee Bucks all-time leader in scoring.


 