Waukesha parade attack permanent memorial, Grede Park top choice

The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission is narrowing down the options for a site for a permanent memorial for the victims of the horrific parade attack.

"I just want to say I think Grede Park gives us a very nice slate for being creative and trying to meet all the needs and the wishes of those who have brought them forth," said a commission member.

Grede Park is the top choice right now, but no final decision was made Thursday night, March 31.

The memorial will pay tribute to the six people who were killed and the dozens more who were injured after an SUV plowed through the city's Christmas parade in November.

