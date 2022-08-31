Waukesha parade attack memorial; designs narrowed

It's down to three design options for a permanent Waukesha parade attack memorial.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31 the public is encouraged to attend a meeting at City Hall to give their feedback on the proposed parade memorials before a final decision is made.

Here's a look at the three finalist:

Raschka and the team at Thrive Architects are headquartered in downtown Waukesha – just blocks away from where the Christmas parade tragedy unfolded.

Thrive Architects Waukesha parade attack victims memorial rendering

"We have these six ribbons – each one for one of the victims," Raschka said.

Each of those ribbons come together to form a giant heart.

Branscombe is an architect with Strang. Its team's idea evokes a ripple – that slowly returns to calm.

"This moment in time where you put a pebble into a pond and that expands and changes the surface of the water completely," Branscombe said.

Strang Waukesha parade attack victims memorial rendering

Strang Waukesha parade attack victims memorial rendering

The ripple is represented by a 20-foot-high wooden structure. It is lit at night in "Waukesha Strong" blue.

Say-Key Designs would plan to build a space called "A Garden For Our Souls."

Strang Waukesha parade attack victims memorial rendering

The meeting Wednesday night will be held at City Hall – it stars at 5:30 p.m.