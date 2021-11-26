Waukesha parade attack: Blue lights, moment of silence Sunday

article

The city of Waukesha is asking everyone to light a blue light outside of their home starting Sunday, Nov. 28 at 4:39 p.m. – one week after a parade attack killed six people and left dozens more injured.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Shawn Reilly and the Waukesha Common Council asked for a moment of silence to also be held at that time, as they light the city blue.

To help with the effort, a limited number of blue light bulbs are available for free. Every council member has a supply to hand out to their neighborhoods starting Saturday, Nov. 27. More details are available on the city's website.

More blue light bulbs will be available next week, the city said. Due to the limited supplies, the city asks residents to take only one bulb per home.

The lighting can be watched Sunday on the city's Facebook page.

