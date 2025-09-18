Waukesha Oscar's Frozen Custard groundbreaking; set to open early 2026
WAUKESHA, Wis. - There is a new beginning for the Oscar's Frozen Custard in Waukesha.
Groundbreaking for Oscar's
What we know:
On Thursday, Sept. 18, the owners of the chain broke ground at the site where the Oscar's burned down nearly ten months ago.
It took firefighters nearly two hours to put the Oscar's fire out. No official cause has ever been determined.
Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of construction for the new custard shop. The restaurant is expected to open in early 2026.
Groundbreaking for Waukesha Oscar's Frozen Custard
