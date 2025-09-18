Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha Oscar's Frozen Custard groundbreaking; set to open early 2026

Published  September 18, 2025 5:47pm CDT
Groundbreaking for Waukesha Oscar's Frozen Custard

    • Ground was broken on Thursday, Sept. 18 for a new Oscar's Frozen Custard in Waukesha.
    • The Waukesha shop burned down nearly ten months ago.
    • The restaurant is expected to open in early 2026.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - There is a new beginning for the Oscar's Frozen Custard in Waukesha

What we know:

On Thursday, Sept. 18, the owners of the chain broke ground at the site where the Oscar's burned down nearly ten months ago. 

It took firefighters nearly two hours to put the Oscar's fire out. No official cause has ever been determined. 

Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of construction for the new custard shop. The restaurant is expected to open in early 2026.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Oscar's and previous FOX6 News coverage.


 

