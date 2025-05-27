Waukesha Metro bus, SUV crash; 3 people taken to hospital

article

The Brief A Waukesha Metro bus and an SUV collided in Elm Grove on Tuesday morning. Three bus passengers were taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Traffic was temporarily diverted in the area due to the crash.



A Waukesha Metro bus and an SUV collided in Elm Grove on Tuesday morning, May 27.

What they're saying:

It happened at Bluemound Road and Elm Grove Road around 9:10 a.m. There were eight passengers on the bus. Four of those passengers were evaluated for injuries at the scene, three of whom were then taken to a hospital.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Both vehicles became disabled as a result of the crash. Traffic on Bluemound Road westbound and Elm Grove Road in both directions had to be diverted.

The bus was ultimately able to be driven from the scene, while the SUV was towed.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this report is from the Elm Grove Police Department.



