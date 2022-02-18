Waukesha men sentenced on meth charges after Fleet Farm incident

article

Two Waukesha men have been sentenced on charges related to the production and possession of methamphetamine in 2021.

Kerry Royce, 43, and Joseph Siesennop, 36, were charged with multiple counts after a Fleet Farm theft report led to a vehicle search – and the discovery of drugs and related items.

Royce was sentenced to two years in prison, and Siesennop was sentenced to one year, eight months in prison – both for possession of methamphetamine. Royce will remain in the Waukesha County Jail as separate cases are settled, court documents state.

Both men had been previously convicted of drug-related offenses and were out on bail at the time of their arrest in 2021. Multiple counts against both men were dismissed.

Charges filed

Police were called to the Fleet Farm on April 26, 2021 for a reported retail theft in progress. Officers arrived to find the store's loss prevention officer with a suspect – since identified as Royce – in the parking lot. He was trying to get into Siesennop's car, according to a criminal complaint.

Royce was arrested and the stolen items were recovered. During a search, officers found a container in Royce's waistband which appeared to contain meth, an unknown white powdery substance and loose pills.

Officers also saw a beer in plain sight in Siesennop's car – a violation of his bail for a prior offense. Siesennop allowed officers to search his car. They found marijuana "shake" and items believed to be used for packaging and selling drugs, as well as empty medication packages.

In the trunk, the complaint states, officers found multiple empty beer cans and an empty vodka bottle. Officers also found what appeared to be meth-making substances.

Officers called in assistance from the Waukesha County Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Group, DCI and the Milwaukee DEA. Multiple bags found in the car tested positive for methamphetamine.

Both men independently told police, according to the complaint, that they had recently used meth.

Siesennop said he had "production" items in his car, and he gets paid to throw them away for people. He also admitted he drove people around to pick up meth. While he was familiar with the process of "cooking" the drug, the complaint states Siesennop was not aware of any active "cooks" in his car. He added that Royce had put a bag in his trunk but didn't know what was in it.