Waukesha mental health organization celebrates 25 years

The Brief Waukesha’s Spring City Corner Clubhouse, a mental health organization, celebrates its 25th anniversary on Thursday. The organization helps members find jobs, continue their education and end isolation. It’s funded through United Way and Waukesha County Health and Human Services.



A mental health group in Waukesha aims to erase stigmas and bring people together. Now, they're celebrating a milestone.

On any given day, you’re bound to find Shari Slamka working hard in the kitchen.

"It gives me a sense of – at the end of my day, I feel like I’ve done something constructive," she said.

Slamka wasn’t always comfortable being around others. Almost 20 years ago, doctors diagnosed her with bipolar disorder.

Shari Slamka

"When I would get to the mania part of it, you just want – you don’t want it. It’s not a good place to be," she said.

It wasn’t until Slamka found help at Waukesha’s Spring City Corner Clubhouse that she learned to find acceptance.

"I’m not afraid to say I have a mental illness. I am not afraid. I am who I am," she said.

"Human beings are social people – social beings. They need meaningful work. They need meaningful relationships," said Sami Kelley, human services professional.

Spring City Corner Clubhouse helps people with mental illness find jobs, continue their education and end isolation.

"That is the number one problem, to keep them coming here and getting out in their community," said Sharon Dixon, the clubhouse's director.

Dixon said Spring City Corner Clubhouse has 300 members. There are seven other clubhouses like it throughout the state.

Spring City Corner Clubhouse celebrates 25 years in Waukesha

Thursday marked the organization's 25th anniversary. Its anniversary celebration was even more powerful when you consider, four years ago, everyone was isolated.

"Because of the pandemic and because of isolation, we lost members – whether that be to suicide or not coming back," Dixon said. "It was a very hard time for our clubhouse."

"I would never be where I am today if it was not for Spring City. That is the honest to god truth," said Slamka.

Spring City Corner Clubhouse is located in downtown Waukesha at Wisconsin and Grand. It’s funded through United Way and Waukesha County Health and Human Services.