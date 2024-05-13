Waukesha Local Government Academy; Applications accepted, fall 2024

article

The City of Waukesha in partnership with the UW- Division of Extension, Waukesha County announced on Monday, May 13 that applications are now open for the 3rd Annual Waukesha Local Government Academy.

A news release says the Waukesha Local Government Academy will run from September – December 2024.

Officials say the program is for City of Waukesha residents who are interested in learning more about their city government and civic engagement opportunities. In this program participants will:

Learn more about city government operations and services.

Widen their network of relationships with city staff, departments, boards, and decision makers.

Discover opportunities to become more civically involved.

There will be a total of seven sessions held on Thursday evenings (one Wednesday session on Nov. 26) with each session lasting two hours (6 p.m.– 8 p.m.). There is no fee to participate, but applicants must make a commitment to attend six of the seven sessions to receive the local government academy certificate of completion.

For more details and the 2024 application, visit the Waukesha Local Government Academy webpage. Applications are due by Friday, July 5 and space is limited.