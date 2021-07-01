Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha's Lake Michigan water pull approved by DNR

Waukesha
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin environmental officials have given the city of Waukesha final approval to withdraw water from Lake Michigan.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday, July 1 it issued final approval for the withdraw on Wednesday. The city is expected to start pulling water from the lake in 2023.

The city asked regulators in 2010 for permission to divert up to 8.2 million gallons from the lake daily for public use because city wells are contaminated with radium and return treated wastewater to the lake.

The request triggered a lengthy review process under the Great Lakes Compact, an agreement between eight Great Lakes states that controls the use of lake water. The Compact Council approved the request in 2016.

