Waukesha kitchen fire; damage estimated at $30,000

Waukesha firefighters were dispatched to a kitchen fire at an apartment building on Springdale Road on Saturday evening, July 13.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the fire just after 6 p.m. Saturday. Officials said residents were alerted to the fire when one of the occupants smelled something burning and discovered the fire on top of the stove. They then activated the fire alarm and exited the building.

Crews immediately began to fight the fire, working to isolate and extinguish the fire.

Officials noted the occupants in the apartment closed all the doors when they exited, which limited the spread of smoke, fire, and damage to the building.

Nobody was hurt.

The fire department estimates the damage to the building and contents to be $30,000.