Waukesha industrial accident, employee dead, found on transformer

A Waukesha industrial accident left an employee dead on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Police and fire were called to Prolec-GE Waukesha, Inc. around 2:30 p.m. An employee was found unresponsive on top of a transformer, multiple feet in the air, and pronounced dead at the scene.

"The safety and well-being of our community members is our top priority, and we are deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased," the Waukesha Police Department said in a statement.

Based on the initial investigation, police said electricity was a contributing source to the death and no foul play is suspected. Prolec-GE is cooperating with the investigation.