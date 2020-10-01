Waukesha HS students soon to have in-person learning 4 days a week

The School District of Waukesha announced on Thursday, Oct. 1 that it will be moving ahead with a plan to have high school students in class four days a week starting Monday, Oct. 19.

The news release from Superintendent James Sebert said the district will be moving to a new hybrid model whereby Mondays will remain a virtual learning day. Students will then return for face-to-face instruction for the remaining four days of the week (Tuesday through Friday.)

Officials say this plan would give students 5 1/2 days of full in-person instruction before the end of October. The 2020-2021 school calendar has a built-in break on Oct. 28, Oct. 29, and Oct. 30. The break will be followed by another six days of face-to-face instruction to test this new model before the Nov. 11 Board of Education Meeting. At that time, the Board of Education and administration can assess returning to full, five days, face-to-face learning depending on how this gradual re-entry plan is working.



District officials say for families with both elementary and secondary students, there will be no changes made to the elementary school schedule.

"Let’s all stay vigilant around safety and mitigation efforts at school, at home and in the community. Together, we can continue to keep our schools open and thriving," said Superintendent Sebert in the news release.