Christkindlmarkets in Milwaukee, Chicago canceled for 2020

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Milwaukee
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The in-person Christkindlmarkets in Milwaukee, Chicago, and Wrigleyville have been canceled for 2020, officials announced on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Christkindlmarket at Deer District, Milwaukee

Officials with the Christkindlmarket has been monitoring the health and public safety developments, travel regulations for visitors and vendors, and other guidelines throughout the past few months. In a news release, they say "since the top priority is the well-being of market visitors, vendors, partners, and staff members, the tough decision has been made to cancel."

Chicago’s first-ever virtual Christkindlmarket “Home for the Holidays” will be live from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31. at christkindlmarket.com. It will feature an online marketplace, family-friendly events, and interactive activities.

