DHS: 2,887 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 21 deaths

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose to 2,887 Thursday, Oct. 1, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 125,161.

There have been 21 deaths in the state, for a total of 1,348, according to the DHS.

Of the positive cases, 7,409 have required hospitalization (5.9%), while 99,925 have recovered (81.7%), making for 21,004 active cases (17.2%).

More than 1.4 million have tested negative. More than 1.5 million have been tested.

