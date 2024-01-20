Waukesha house fire off Sunset Drive, no injuries
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A house caught fire in the village of Waukesha on Saturday, Jan. 20.
It happened around 5 p.m. on Ridge Road off of Sunset Drive. Police said no one was hurt.
Viewer video showed flames extending from the roof of the home, the garage and a truck parked in the driveway.
FOX6 News reached out to the village of Waukesha Fire Department for additional details, but did not immediately hear back.