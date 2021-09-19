Waukesha house fire: No one injured

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire near Greenfield and Arcadian around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Crews found a two-story, single-family home with heavy fire on the backside of the home extending into the house. No occupants were home at the time of the fire.

Crews were able to make an aggressive fire attack and search the interior of the home. The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes.

One cat was located inside the home during search operations but did not survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Waukesha Fire Department would like to take this time to remind our citizens to properly extinguish and discard their smoking materials and the importance of working smoke detectors on all levels of your home.

