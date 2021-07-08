Waukesha house fire, no injuries reported

Fire crews responded to a home near Harrison Avenue and Scott Avenue in the city of Waukesha around 11:40 a.m. Thursday for a report of smoke coming from the residence.

First arriving units reported a working fire coming from the basement of the one-and-a-half-story residence. Crews made entry to the structure verifying that no one was in the residence while locating the source of the fire. The fire was contained to the area of origin, with some smoke damage to the balance of the structure. The fire was under control less than 14 minutes from arriving on the scene, a release said.

No one was injured.

The fire department estimates damage to the residence should be contained to less than $15,000 in property and content damage.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the City of Waukesha Fire and Police Departments.

WFD encourages all citizens to close the door behind them if they believe that there is a fire. By closing the door you are limiting the air that in turn reduces the fire's ability to grow and double in size.

