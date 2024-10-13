Waukesha house fire; no one injured

article

The Brief A single-family home caught fire in Waukesha on Sunday, Oct. 13. The Waukesha Fire Department said crews were called around 5:22 p.m. near Rock and White Rock to a single-family dwelling for a building fire. Nobody was injured.



Fire crews found a resident trying to contain the fire with a garden hose. The crews quickly began extinguishing the flames, preventing them from spreading to the building’s interior, while additional personnel located and safely escorted a resident who was still inside to safety.

Fire crews confirmed there was no further extension to the interior of the building, and began the process of salvaging and overhauling to ensure the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but initial findings determined the fire started on the exterior of the house near the area where the resident had possessions stored. No injuries of any residents or firefighters occurred.

The Waukesha Fire Department said a damage estimate is not available. Damage was isolated to the exterior and all residents were able to return to their residence.