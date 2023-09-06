Waukesha house fire, James Street and College Avenue

article

Waukesha firefighters responded to a house fire near James Street and College Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6.

Firefighters found flames coming from the front of the home around 3 p.m.

Crews were able to put the fire out and search the upper and lower units, at which point it was determined there was only one person inside at the time. That person was able to get out safely.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.

The cause is under investigation.