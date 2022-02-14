Waukesha house fire: Good Samaritan checks for residents, calls 911

Waukesha Fire and Police Departments were called to a home near Broadway and Racine in the City of Waukesha around 7:40 p.m. Sunday after a passerby noticed flames.

Crews found fire coming from the side window of the home on the first floor. Crews were able to quickly get water on the visible fire revealing the fire had also spread to the basement, second floor and attic.

After 30 minutes and multiple stations working, crews were able to bring the fire under control.

The building was found to be unoccupied at the time.

There were no injuries.

Damage is estimated to be more than $90,000 and the cause is currently under investigation.

The City of Waukesha Fire would like to thank Alex Garcia who was driving by the residence when he saw the flames coming from the window, stopped to call 911 and knock on all the doors of the home trying to make sure no one was inside.

