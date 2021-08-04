Waukesha hotel furniture benefits Habitat ReStore

A former hotel in Waukesha has recently been converted into an apartment complex, but all the furnishings need to go.

Wednesday, Aug. 4 was moving day at Rivers Edge Apartments in Waukesha...for the furniture and appliances.

"When we bought the project, it was fully furnished and ready to operate as a hotel, and we are converting the units into apartments so we don’t need the furniture anymore, so we’re working with Habitat to donate the furniture," said Aaron Katz, Katz Properties.

A fully furnished apartment complex needed to be emptied out.

"I told them that we have 72 units, and we’re looking to donate some furniture and they’re very excited about that," said Katz.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The folks over at Milwaukee Restore were the ones doing the heavy lifting.

"It’s absolutely huge," said Jake Brandt, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. "This is kind of the beauty of ReStore. It’s a win-win for everybody. We anticipate that this donation of furniture, appliances, décor is estimated around more than $30,000 worth of donated product."

TVs, lamps, furniture, you name it, it all had to go. Already Wednesday, some of this stuff was being sold off.

"Instead of these things just ending up in a local landfill, we can convert it into brand new, safe, affordable homeownership opportunities for local families in need," said Brandt.

After the clean-out, a few renovations need to happen before a family can move in.