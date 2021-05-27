Waukesha hosts Vietnam Moving Wall, open 24 hours a day over weekend

If you are looking for ways to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day weekend, you are invited to visit Waukesha's Frame Park – to view the Vietnam Moving Wall.

"The names are the same. The size doesn’t matter. The names are the same, the effect is the same," said Thomas Fox, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The wall is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Vietnam Moving Wall, Waukesha

"Having the replica here allows people to see the memorial if they can’t travel to Washington D.C. and also allows some of the veterans to visit with their families and talk to them about their experiences," said Joanna Adamicki of the Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

The Moving Wall travels across the nation. It landed in southeast Wisconsin just in time for Memorial Day.

"This is really a nice way to remember that and pay tribute and try to understand some of the sacrifice," Adamicki said.

Joanna Adamicki

The Moving Wall memorial is now open 24 hours a day through Memorial Day at Frame Park. It honors the lives lost during the Vietnam War. Veterans were already paying tribute on Thursday, May 27.

"I’m just proud to be able and honored to be able to say thank you to all these people," said Ruby Scheuing, a veteran of the U.S. Army.

The Moving Wall has not been in Waukesha since the 1980s. To bring the memorial back, the city hosted a "Field of Honor" where flags were available to purchase to help fund the exhibit.

"We’re flying almost 300 flags and they each have individual sentiments that people wanted to honor their loved ones," Adamicki said.

The Moving Wall will leave Waukesha on Tuesday morning, June 1. There will be several weekend services happening at Frame Park for Memorial Day.