Waukesha, Horizon West condo owners close to lawsuit resolution

The city of Waukesha and Horizon West condominium owners are close to resolving a lawsuit over the former home of 65 people.

Residents were forced out in December 2021 when city engineers feared the building might collapse and later issued a raze order. The condo owners did not want to pay to tear it down and took the city to court.

Wednesday, both sides said a deal was within reach.

"They’ve been relegated to losing all their equity in their house, they still owe on their mortgages – which is really just a note now," Attorney Michael Ganzer, representing the condo owners.

Details of the potential compromise were not revealed. The condo board will need to review it first.

Both sides will be back in court in late June.