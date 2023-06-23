Waukesha, Horizon West condo lawsuit; new raze agreement reached

article

Evacuated residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condominiums and the city reached a new agreement Friday, June 23 – an end in sight after a year-and-a-half.

No one has lived at the building since December 2021 when engineers deemed it a risk of collapse. New court documents say the city can tear it down in October, or earlier if it poses a more immediate threat.

The city of Waukesha took the residents to court to get them to pay to tear down the building, estimated in the past ot cost more than $1 million. With the new agreement, if the condo residents win their lawsuit against their insurance company before October, that money will go toward razing the building. If not, the city can cover the cost with a lien on the property.

A woman who used to live there told FOX6 News it's been hard to move on with ongoing lawsuits and uncertainty, but feels grateful the final resolution is on the horizon.