Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition; public info meeting Oct. 2

The City of Waukesha has announced a public information meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 2 at Waukesha City Hall to answer questions pertaining to demolition and asbestos abatement at the Horizon West Condominium building. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday.

A Facebook post from the City of Waukesha says crews from The MRD group (contractor) will be on site at 315 N. West Avenue starting this week as they begin to prepare the building for demolition.

The first step is removal of loose materials (furniture, etc.) that are non-hazardous and do not contain asbestos. The next steps will be asbestos abatement which will be followed by the start of demolition around the end of November.

Horizon West condo, Waukesha

Waukesha officials say you can find the project timeline and detailed information on what to expect during this project.