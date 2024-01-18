Horizon West condo demolition, Waukesha building reduced to rubble

Waukesha's troubled Horizon West condominium building is no more – reduced to rubble more than two years after it was evacuated.

City engineers feared the building could collapse and ordered dozens of residents out in December 2021. Many of those residents are still paying their mortgages, despite the building's destruction. The condo's board president petitioned the state commissioner of insurance for help to recover some of those losses.

"Myself, I’m suffering a six-figure loss," Ben Chudy, a former resident, told FOX6 News earlier this month. "It’s still an injustice. There’s been no peace."

After failing twice in court to get financial help from Travelers Insurance, Chudy and his former neighbors fired off a letter before Christmas asking the state commissioner of insurance to step in.

The state insurance commissioner received the owners' letter and opened a complaint for the case earlier this month. A spokesperson would not provide any further details on the matter when FOX6 inquired on Jan. 5.