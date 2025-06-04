Waukesha honors Les Paul; 110 years since "Wizard of Waukesha" born

The Brief Waukesha is remembering Les Paul in June 2025. It will be 110 years since the inventor of the solid-body guitar was born. There will be events throughout the month to honor Paul.



Waukesha is synonymous with his name – and starting on Thursday, June 5, the city will be celebrating 110 years since Les Paul was born.

Remembering Les Paul

What we know:

June 9, 2025 marks 110 years since the birth of the "Wizard of Waukesha." After breaking out as an early radio star, Les Paul is best known for inventing the solid-body electric guitar.

Les Paul

Sue Baker is with the Les Paul Foundation. The organization helped plan events throughout the month to honor Paul's legacy.

What they're saying:

"It is much more than that. Les invented so many of what the recording industry uses today," Baker said.

Baker also just published a booklet about her friendship with Paul. It is packed with rare photos and is for sale at the Waukesha County Historical Society and Museum.

Exhibits at the Waukesha County Historical Society and Museum will be free on Saturday, June 7. The following weekend, Discovery World in Milwaukee will offer discussions and a DIY guitar project at its "Les Paul House of Sound" exhibit.

Paul died in 2009, but you cannot visit Waukesha without seeing his accomplishments on display.

The Source: The information in this post was produced by FOX6 News and provided, in part, by the Waukesha County Historical Society and Museum.



