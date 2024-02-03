Waukesha Home Depot thefts; men accused, arrest warrants issued

article

Two Milwaukee men are accused of stealing electrical wire, power tools and generators from a Waukesha Home Depot store in July 2022.

Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Emmanuel Hayes and 36-year-old Jarvis Groves. Online court records show warrants have been issued for their arrest.

According to a criminal complaint, Waukesha police were dispatched on July 29, 2022 to the Home Depot on Bluemound Road to investigate several reported retail thefts. An officer spoke with the store's loss prevention manager who said two men "had come into the store on four separate occasions and taken merchandise, passing all points of sale without attempting to render payment," the complaint said. The loss prevention manager said on each occasion, the men "would load the stolen merchandise into a black BMW X1 SUV and quickly leave the property." Surveillance video of these incidents was provided to the investigating officer.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint noted the four separate occasions as follows:

July 18, 2022: Subject was pushing a cart filled with 10 rolls of 250-foot electrical wire and left without paying for the items. The loss to Home Depot as a result of this theft was $1,190 .

July 20, 2022: Subject had a cart filled with 15 rolls of the same type of electrical wire taken on July 18 and left without paying for the items. The loss to Home Depot as a result of this theft was $1,785 .

July 21, 2022: Subject filled a car with 18 rolls of electrical wire and left without paying for the items. The loss to Home Depot as a result of this theft was $2,862 .

July 24, 2022: Subject and a second person entered the store and filled a flat cart with four Milwaukee Tool power tools and generators and left without paying for the items. The loss to Home Depot due to this theft was $2,374.

Investigators later learned that two subjects matching the description of the subjects involved in the July 24 theft had been arrested by the Wauwatosa Police Department after attempting to leave a Home Depot in Wauwatosa on July 28. Those subjects were identified as Hayes and Groves. When they were arrested in Wauwatosa, they were "driving the same black BMW X1 SUV involved in the Waukesha Home Depot thefts," the complaint states.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

After the Wauwatosa theft, police interviewed Hayes who "admitted to stealing from the Waukesha Home Depot," the complaint states.

Hayes is charged with four countt of felony retail theft, eight counts of felony bail jumping and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Groves is charged with one count of felony retail theft as a party to a crime.