Harris campaign signs vandalized, Waukesha police investigate

The Brief The Waukesha Police Department is investigating a pair of vandalized political signs. Signs in support of the Kamala Harris campaign were painted over on Northview Road. Donald Trump won Wisconsin and the 2024 presidential race over Harris.



The Waukesha Police Department on Wednesday is investigating a pair of vandalized campaign signs.

Signs in support of the Kamala Harris campaign were painted over with "Trump" and "MAGA" at two locations blocks apart on Northview Road – one near Grandview Boulevard, the other near University Drive.

"We are hoping someone from the community captured a license plate or home surveillance video that would assist us in the investigation," Waukesha police said in a statement.

FOX6 News was in the area on Tuesday, before the outcome of the presidential race was determined, and did not observe vandalism to any signs in that area. It is unclear exactly when the signs were vandalized.

Campaign sign vandalized near Northview and University, Waukesha

The Associated Press and FOX News called Wisconsin and the presidential race overall for Donald Trump. Data from Waukesha County specifically shows Trump got 59% of the more than 275,000 votes there en route to his defeat of Harris. The county saw 95% voter turnout.