Live Wisconsin election results; interactive maps, county-by-county

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 6, 2024 10:58am CST
2024 Election
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The 2024 Presidential Election is behind us and as expected, the swing state of Wisconsin helped determine who won the presidency and the balance of power for both the Senate and House in Washington.

While the race for the White House is over, there are several other important races that Wisconsin voters will need to keep an eye on – as they could determine who controls the U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the Wisconsin Legislature. Check the tight races and most recent vote totals.   

IMPORTANT: CHECK ALL VOTE TOTALS (INCLUDING NATIONAL VOTES FOR PRESIDENT) BY CLICKING HERE.

MORE LOCAL RACES