Waukesha Grills Galore and More Christmas parade memorial fundraiser

Selling grills for a cause, the TNT Ace Hardware in Waukesha held its second Grills Galore and More event on Saturday, May 6.

The event offers deals on grills, along with barbeque demos and gift card giveaways.

For every grill purchased during the event, TNT Ace will make a donation. This year, they wanted to give back to the Christmas Parade Memorial Fund.

The event continues Sunday starting at 10 a.m.